Dan Hitchens appointed Catholic Herald editor

Dan Hitchens has been appointed as the next editor of the Catholic Herald, succeeding Luke Coppen who will step down at the end of March.

Hitchens, 31, joined the magazine as deputy editor in 2016. Commenting on his appointment, he said: “It’s an honour and an exciting challenge. During Luke Coppen’s brilliant editorship, both Catholics and non-Catholics have come to rely on the Herald as a magazine which combines first-rate journalism with a real love for the Church. We’re hoping to build on that, publishing the best, most entertaining writing and telling the stories that matter from around the world.”

Coppen, who was appointed editor in 2004, is moving to the Catholic News Agency, where he will be Europe editor. He said: “I congratulate Dan on his appointment as editor. He is a deep thinker with a profound faith who will ensure that the Herald continues to fulfil its unique mission in the media world.”