Cardinal Schönborn stands down as Austrian Bishops Conference president

Austria’s bishops conference has elected a new president, ending Cardinal Christoph Schönborn’s 22-year term.

The bishops chose Archbishop Franz Lackner of Salzburg as their new leader in a vote on Tuesday. He succeeds Schönborn who turned 75, the canonical age of retirement, in January. Lackner had served as vice-president for the past five years.

Speaking after the vote, Cardinal Schönborn acknowledged that during his 22 years in charge there had at times been “conflict and scandal”, but he was nevertheless thankful for the opportunity to serve as president.

He was first elected in 1998, and subsequently re-elected to successive six-year terms.

The cardinal submitted his resignation as Archbishop of Vienna upon turning 75, but later said Pope Francis had declined the resignation and asked him to stay on for “an indefinite period”.