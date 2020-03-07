Archbishop Peter Smith dies aged 76

Former Archbishop of Southwark Peter Smith has died at the age of 76.

His successor, Archbishop John Wilson, announced that the retired archbishop died on Friday night after a short battle with cancer.

Peter Smith led the Archdiocese of Southwark, which covers south London and the county of Kent, from 2010 to 2019. He had previously served as Archbishop of Cardiff from 2001 to 2010 and Bishop of East Anglia from 1995 to 2001.

He was born in Battersea, within the Southwark archdiocese, in 1943 and studied for the priesthood at St John’s Seminary, Wonersh.

“In a ministry that spanned almost fifty years, Archbishop Peter made an outstanding contribution to the Catholic Church across three dioceses, and nationally through his service on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales,” Archbishop John Wilson said.

“Most importantly, he was a disciple who witnessed to Christ with straightforward, splendid faith and radiant joy. Together with the other dioceses in which Archbishop Peter served, we mourn him with enormous affection and deep gratitude for all he gave so willingly and selflessly to so many people.

“We are grateful for the care Archbishop Peter received from the staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

“We now entrust our friend and brother to the Lord whom he served with such faithfulness, generosity and gentleness. May Archbishop Peter rest in peace and rise in glory.”