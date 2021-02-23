SPIRITED THINKING SINCE 1888
Free Access News United States
The estimated reading time is 7 minutes

Archbishop Cordileone commends prosecution of Serra statue vandals for working justice

Catholic News Agency
February 23, 2021 at 8:39 am
Other Posts
British companies driving poorer countries’ debt crisis, says charity
17 hours ago
Myanmar’s Bishops renew pleas for dialogue amid ongoing unrest
18 hours ago
Myanmar’s military threaten lethal force following calls for a general strike
18 hours ago
Houthi rebels continue advance on Marib after US u-turn
24 hours ago
French Catholic women launch manifesto on feminine vocation in the Church
1 day ago
Pope Francis appoints new archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica
3 days ago
Pope Francis visits Shoah survivor, poet Edith Bruck
3 days ago
Pope Francis Accepts Cardinal Sarah’s Resignation
3 days ago
French Catholic women launch manifesto on feminine vocation in the Church
1 day ago
Why pro-lifers should be concerned with Biden’s OMB nominee
2 weeks ago
Pope Francis: Christian prayer instills ‘invincible hope’ in the human heart
2 weeks ago
Hong Kong Catholic lawyer nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
2 weeks ago
Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga tests positive for COVID-19
3 weeks ago
Virginia poised to abolish death penalty
3 weeks ago
Report: Uyghur women subject to systemic rape in China’s detention camps
3 weeks ago
US bishops express support for Biden’s environmental actions
3 weeks ago
Most Popular
Recent Posts
Stay Connected