April 3rd, 2020 issue

Comment & Features
Saints and the plague: two heroes of a past pandemic – John Morrill
Editorial: An unexpected blessing – The Catholic Herald
Letter to subscribers: Why we’re becoming a monthly magazine – Dan Hitchens
Diary: Self-isolation is nothing new for this horse owner – Melissa Kite
Pope Francis’s signature moment – Fr Raymond de Souza
How to meditate – Fr James Jackson FSSP
Can the expert elite survive? – Matthew Schmitz
Plagues bring fear and isolation – but Church history shows there are remedies – Thomas Chacko
Our new habits: Piano lessons, smoking and Zoom – Mary Kenny
Tales of isolation with Chaucer – William Cash
Letters: Liturgy for the housebound
News Analysis
Half a million see England rededicated as Mary’s Dowry ‘in the eye of the storm’ – Simon Caldwell
Amid the pandemic, abortion advocates get their way – Simon Caldwell
As Pittsburgh’s steel mills have closed, so its people have drifted away from the Church – David Mills
The Order of Malta is discovering fresh ways to help around the world – Philippa Leslie
Australia’s lockdown: Hairdressers stay open while churches close – Natasha Marsh
Arts & Books
‘Such is the power of charity!’ Manzoni’s novel of the plague – Joseph Pearce
Small farmers against Big Pharma – Victor Stepien
God’s whistle: a poet’s view of the Black Death – Carl Schmidt
Management consultants could help the Church – up to a point – Fr Alexander Lucie-Smith
Nature-worship in the land of inequality – Victor Stepien
Life & Soul
Let us listen to a Lord who did not turn back – Bishop David McGough
We can emerge from this time with even greater devotion – Fr John Zuhlsdorf
The re-dedication of England is about more than nostalgia – Fr Dominic Allain
Heretic of the week: Charles Taze Russell – Charles Coulombe
