April 10, 2020 issue

Comment & Features
Why does God allow disasters? The astonishing reason is love – Peter Kreeft
How does good come out of evil? And other questions about providence – William Newton
‘My faith brought it upon me’: The pandemic and the love of neighbour – The Catholic Herald
My post-crisis resolutions: Worry less – and don’t underestimate vegans – Madeleine Teahan
The Triduum gains a new meaning in this year of deprivation – Fr Raymond de Souza
Receiving the Last Rites is a fundamental right – Bishop Philip Egan
Wise statesmanship or economic folly? Two writers debate the lockdown – Helen Andrews and Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
‘Nightingale’ is a fitting name for London’s pandemic hospital – Mary Kenny
The last lockdown: 13th-century England’s six years without Mass – Francis Young
Letters: Let’s organise collections for our priests
News Analysis
Italy and the UK: two approaches to closing churches – Christopher Altieri
The Last Rites continue. Other sacraments? It’s complicated – Simon Caldwell
Doctors’ new ‘Frailty Scale’ is alarming disability campaigners – Simon Caldwell
A Catholic Democrat in Texas: Meet Senator Eddie Lucio – James Jeffrey
What will happen to the persecuted – and those who have fled from danger? – David Alton
Arts & Books
Piety and savagery: Boccaccio’s stories of an epidemic – Anthony Esolen
ZeroZeroZero: A film greater than the sum of its name – Carl Curtis
Wodehouse, Herriot and travel literature: The best books for lockdown – Niall Gooch
How the philosophy of ‘I’ took over – Simon Caldwell
Self-belief is not enough to make the most of old age – Thelma Lovell
Life & Soul
How the Easter liturgy brings us comfort in these times – Bishop David McGough
This Easter can be full of graces for us all – Fr John Zuhlsdorf
What’s changed in my 20 years writing for the Catholic Herald – Fr Dominic Allain
