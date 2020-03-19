54321
0 (0 votes)
The estimated reading time is 4 minutes

Analysis: Pope Francis's dramatic - and unexpected - gestures

Christopher Altieri
5 Views
Analysis: Pope Francis's dramatic - and unexpected - gestures

Author

Christopher Altieri
Rome Bureau Chief and International Editor
Chris Altieri has been writing for The Catholic Herald since 2018. He spent more than a dozen years on the English news desk at Vatican Radio (2005-2017). He holds the PhD from the Pontifical Gregorian University, and is the author of The Soul of a Nation: America as a Tradition of Inquiry and Nationhood (Pickwick, 2015) and Into the Storm: Chronicle of a Year in Crisis (TAN Books, 2020). He has lived in Rome since 1997.

Other Posts

  • Related Articles
  • More from Author